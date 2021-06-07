Paraquat Herbicide MDL Created by JPML; Cases Sent to Illinois

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Claims linking Syngenta’s Paraquat herbicide to the development of Parkinson’s disease will proceed in a multidistrict litigation docket in the Southern District of Illinois, according to an order released by the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.

In the June 7 order, the JPML appointed Hon. Nancy J. Rosenstengel of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois to oversee the coordinated docket.

“After considering the argument of counsel,” the JPML wrote, “we find that centralization of these actions in the Southern District of Illinois will serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses and …