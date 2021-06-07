MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

JPML Denies Petition to Create Baby Food MDL, Suggests Parties Let Attempts to ‘Self-Organize Play Out’


June 7, 2021


WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has rejected the opportunity to create a coordinated multidistrict litigation docket for claims accusing baby food manufactures of selling products contaminated with heavy metals.

The JPML denied the petition on June 7, opining that at a general level, the actions are similar, but that the Panel has been cautious when “considering industry-wide centralization.”

“Given the relatively minimal number of common factual questions, the potential for a multi-defendant MDL to introduce added complexity to this litigation, and the strong opposition of numerous plaintiffs and defendants, we are not persuaded that …


