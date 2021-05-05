Calif. Woman Hits Peloton with Class Action Over Recalled Treadmill

SAN FRANCISCO — A California woman has sued Peloton Interactive Inc., alleging the company did not tell consumers that its now recalled Tread+ treadmill posed a deadly risk to children and pets who could get trapped underneath the machine while it is operating.

According to the April 20 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, at least one child has died after being trapped and injured by the treadmill, and several dozen sustained injuries ranging from broken bones, permanent brain injuries and death.

Plaintiff Shannon Albright says that on April 17, after investigating the …