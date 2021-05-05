Plaintiffs in DevaCurl Hair Loss Actions Seek Transfer, Consolidation in N.Y.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs in lawsuits alleging Deva Concepts LLC’s “DevaCurl” hair care products caused scalp irritation and hair loss have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a consolidated docket in New York for the actions.

In a May 1 motion, plaintiffs in Dixon v. Deva Concepts, LLC, No. 1:20-cv-01234 (S.D.N.Y.) say the 11 putative class actions filed in five districts “involve nearly identical factual allegations that Deva’s hair care products are defective, and the actions bring largely duplicative legal claims.”

In 2002, Deva created and developed the formula for DevaCurl No-Poo Original, which it markets …