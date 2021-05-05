Google Asks JPML to Centralize Ad Tech Antitrust Actions in Calif. Federal Court
May 5, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Google LLC has asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a consolidated docket in California federal court for cases accusing it of monopolizing or suppressing competition in the advertising technology market.
In an April 30 motion, Google, joined by its subsidiary YouTube and their owner Alphabet Inc., argue that each of the 28 cases, which have since been consolidated into 20, assert antitrust claims directed at Google’s ad tech on behalf of United States publishers, advertisers and/or internet users.
“The cases all challenge the same practices and purport to advance the interests of overlapping groups …
FIRM NAMES
- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP
- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Paraquat Herbicide Litigation
May 10, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin Webinar Series: Belviq MDL Litigation
May 20, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series