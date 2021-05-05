Google Asks JPML to Centralize Ad Tech Antitrust Actions in Calif. Federal Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Google LLC has asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a consolidated docket in California federal court for cases accusing it of monopolizing or suppressing competition in the advertising technology market.

In an April 30 motion, Google, joined by its subsidiary YouTube and their owner Alphabet Inc., argue that each of the 28 cases, which have since been consolidated into 20, assert antitrust claims directed at Google’s ad tech on behalf of United States publishers, advertisers and/or internet users.

“The cases all challenge the same practices and purport to advance the interests of overlapping groups …