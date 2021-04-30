Judge Rejects Motions for Mistrial, Judgment in Bellwether 3M Combat Arms Earplug Trial

PENSACOLA, Fla. –– The federal judge overseeing the bellwether 3M Combat Arms Earplug MDL trial has denied 3M Co.’s motion for a mistrial in addition to rejecting the defendant’s efforts to obtain judgment as a matter of law, to rely on the sophisticated user or toss the claims on statute of limitations grounds.

According to an April 27 Civil Minutes docket entry, the U.S. District Court oversaw the twenty-first day of trial in the three cases, which included testimony from defense expert witnesses Drs. Harri Kytomma, John Casali, William Murphy, Eric Fallon, and Col. Kathy Gates.

3M Co. and Aearo …