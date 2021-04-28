Dog Owner Files Petition for Creation of MDL Docket for Litigation Involving Seresto Flea and Tick Collars

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– A dog owner who contends her pet died after developing a heart condition related to the use of a Seresto flea and tick collar has asked the JPML to create a multidistrict litigation docket for the growing number of claims, saying that the pesticides used in the manufacture of the collars are harming the pets.

Noting that there are currently 12 items pending in a number of districts across the United States, the plaintiffs said in their April 27 petition filed with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation that it is “likely that additional similar actions …