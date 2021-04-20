MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Plaintiffs in Bellwether 3M Combat Arms Earplug Trial Expect to Rest Today


April 20, 2021


PENSACOLA, Fla. –– The plaintiffs whose claims are part of the 3M Combat Arms Earplug MDL bellwether trial are expected to rest their case today, sources confirmed to HarrisMartin Publishing.

The closing of the plaintiffs’ case in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida will take place one day after the wife of one of the main plaintiffs filed a motion to voluntarily dismiss her claims with prejudice.

In a motion, plaintiff Jennifer Estes noted that the dismissal of her sole claim for loss of consortium does not affect the claim of her husband, plaintiff Luke Estes.


