Plaintiffs Seek MDL Docket for Growing Number of Claims Involving Cancer Drug Tasigna

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Plaintiffs who were prescribed Novartis’ drug Tasigna to treat chronic myeloid leukemia have asked the JPML to create a multidistrict litigation docket for the growing number of claims that link use of the drug to a number of cardiac and vascular events, including heart attacks, limb amputations and strokes.

In an April 14 petition filed with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, the plaintiffs identified 18 separate lawsuits pending in 12 different districts that assert “common factual allegations and involv[e] overlapping claims and legal issues.”

In addition, the plaintiffs noted, there are almost 100 cases …