N.J. Court Concludes Multicounty Litigation Designation for Mirena Litigation

TRENTON, N.J. — The Multicounty Litigation designation for Mirena litigation in New Jersey has been concluded, three months after the acting administrative director of the New Jersey courts proposed the termination of the litigation in light of the report that “all active litigation has resolved.”

In an April 5 order, Judge Glenn A. Grant, Acting Administrative Director of the Courts, noted that no comments had been received after a recommendation of Superior Court Judge Rachelle L. Harz to conclude the MCL designation was issued.

“This notice is to advise that the Supreme Court, after considering the recommendation and having received …