Petitioners Seek MDL Docket for Growing Number of Claims Linking Weight Loss Drug Belviq to Cancer
April 12, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Petition
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The JPML has been asked to create a multidistrict litigation docket for the growing number of claims linking the weight loss drug Belviq to the development of cancer, according to a petition just filed with the national panel.
In a petition filed today with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation just before 5 p.m., the plaintiffs noted that there are a total of 13 cases filed across 12 federal courts.
“It is anticipated that the number of filed cases in federal courts across the country will continue to increase,” the petition said. “Upon information and …
