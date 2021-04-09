Judge Overrules Objection to Plaintiff Expert’s Opinion on Manikin Studies in 3M Combat Arms Earplug Trial

PENSACOLA, Fla. –– The judge overseeing the first 3M Combat Arms Earplug MDL trial has overruled an objection relating to the testimony of a plaintiff expert, concluding that his observation on the usefulness of manikin studies of hearing protection devices is “entirely within the scope of [his] expertise.”

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida explained in its April 9 order that Dr. Moises Arriaga is an otologist/neurotologist and professor at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, who has maintained an active clinical and surgical practice in those fields for nearly 30 years.

At trial on April …