Judge Overrules Objection to Plaintiff Expert’s Opinion on Manikin Studies in 3M Combat Arms Earplug Trial
April 9, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
PENSACOLA, Fla. –– The judge overseeing the first 3M Combat Arms Earplug MDL trial has overruled an objection relating to the testimony of a plaintiff expert, concluding that his observation on the usefulness of manikin studies of hearing protection devices is “entirely within the scope of [his] expertise.”
The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida explained in its April 9 order that Dr. Moises Arriaga is an otologist/neurotologist and professor at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, who has maintained an active clinical and surgical practice in those fields for nearly 30 years.
At trial on April …
