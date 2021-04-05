Petition to Create MDL Docket for Chevrolet Bolt EV Recall Lawsuits Denied by JPML
April 5, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has denied efforts to create a multidistrict litigation docket for claims relating to a General Motors recall of allegedly faulty batteries in the Chevrolet Bolt EV, saying that there are currently only eight cases, five of which are already in the same district.
In its April 1 order, the JPML additionally noted that General Motors has filed Section 1404, or anticipate filing, motions to transfer in those three outlier actions.
“We have held that, ‘where a reasonable prospect exists that resolution of Section 1404 motions could eliminate the multidistrict character …
