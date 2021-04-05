JPML Sends Folgers Coffee Serving Size Cases to Western District of Missouri for Coordinated Proceedings
April 5, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Citing “common questions of fact,” and the “convenience of the parties and witnesses,” the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has opted to create a multidistrict litigation docket for claims accusing Folgers of misrepresenting the amount of ground coffee in its canisters.
In an April 1 order, the JPML noted that defendants The Folger Coffee Company, the J.M. Smucker Company, and Walmart Inc. did not oppose centralization, but had proffered the Northern District of Ohio as the transferee district.
“These actions share factual questions arising out of allegations that Folgers engaged in deceptive advertising and marketing practices …
