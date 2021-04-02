Plaintiffs Seek MDL Docket for Data Breach Claims Asserted Against Accellion Inc.

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Plaintiffs with claims pending against Accellion Inc. for a data breach the company announced late last year have asked the JPML to create a coordinated docket, citing “numerous common questions of fact and law involved in the Actions.”

In a March 31 petition filed with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, the petitioners asked the panel to create a coordinated docket for the 14 cases before Hon. Edward J. Davila of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

Judge Davila is currently overseeing eight of the 14 cases and Accellion is headquartered in …