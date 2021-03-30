Nursing Home Employees Withdraw Motion for Consolidation of ERISA Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A group of nursing home employees have withdrawn their motion for creation of a multidistrict litigation docket for cases accusing nursing home operators and others of misappropriating employee benefit plan funds, leading to COVID-19 unpreparedness in the facilities.

According to a March 29 letter sent to the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, the motion and supporting documents will be refiled at a later date.

The litigation currently consists of nine class actions pending in New York federal courts in which nursing home operators are accused of embezzling from the ERISA plans that were underwritten by Oriska Insurance …