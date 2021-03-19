HarrisMartin: Texas Supreme Court Says It Can’t Weigh in on Dispute over ERCOT’s Sovereign Immunity, Cites Procedural Grounds
March 19, 2021
AUSTIN, Texas –– The Texas Supreme Court has declined to weigh in on a dispute regarding whether the state’s electric grid operator is protected under sovereign immunity, saying that the dispute before it has been superseded by, and merged with, a trial court order that is now on appeal in the Court of Appeals.
In a March 19 order, the Texas Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that it cannot direct the intermediate appellate court to set aside an order dismissing Panda Power Generation Infrastructure Fund’s claims “because the trial court has already entered a final judgment to comply with the …
