Plaintiffs Ask JPML to Create MDL Docket for Growing Number of Baby Food Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Plaintiffs with claims pending against a number of baby food manufacturers have asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for the growing number of claims, noting that more than 40 cases have been filed across 12 different federal district courts in the wake of a U.S. Congressional Report detailing heavy metals in the products.

The petition was filed March 8 with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation; the plaintiffs suggested that the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York is the most appropriate venue to oversee the …