Consulting Firm Seeks Creation of MDL Docket for Opioid Claims Filed Against It in Wake of AG Settlement

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– A consulting firm has asked the JPML to create a coordinated multidistrict litigation docket for claims levied against the company that have arisen as a result of its alleged relationship with Purdue Pharma, L.P., and the opioid litigation.

In a motion for transfer of actions filed March 5 in the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, McKinsey & Company Inc. explained that it is facing a growing number of opioid-related lawsuits in the wake of a $600 million multistate attorney general settlement it participated in.

McKinsey, a management consulting firm, stated that it worked for Purdue. …