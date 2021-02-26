Multiple Lawsuits Filed in the Wake of Winter Storm Uri, Seeking to Hold ERCOT Responsible for Deaths

DALLAS –– Multiple lawsuits have been filed against the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc., accusing the operator of the state’s electric grid of “dangerous acts and omissions” leading up to Winter Storm Uri.

In one complaint, filed Feb. 18 in the Texas 270th Civil District Court for Harris County, the plaintiffs argued that because ERCOT underestimated the use of electricity during, and after, the storm, “millions were plunged into darkness and cold as a result of the loss of electricity.”

“The question left unanswered is why ERCOT waited until the storm had hit the state of Texas to …