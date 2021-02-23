Parties with Claims Against ERCOT Await Decision from Texas Supreme Court on Sovereign Immunity

AUSTIN, Texas –– The Texas Supreme Court heard oral arguments last fall with regard to the question of whether the state’s operator of its electric grid is protected under sovereign immunity, a decision that will affect recent claims filed against the company, in which it is accused of not being adequately prepared for Winter Storm Uri.

The Texas Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the matter on Sept. 15, nearly two years after the appeal was filed.

Electrical Reliability Council of Texas Inc. (ERCOT) regulates Texas’s electricity market at the command of the Legislature and the Public Utility Commission of …