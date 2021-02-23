N.Y. Class Action Accuses Beech-Nut Nutrition of Fraudulently Concealing Heavy Metal Content in Baby Food

ALBANY, N.Y. –– A new class action lawsuit has been filed in New York accusing Beech-Nut Nutrition Company of fraud for the company’s alleged failure to warn customers that its baby food contained dangerous levels of heavy metals.

The Feb. 18 class action complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York.

In it, plaintiff Mattia Doyle asserted claims on behalf of herself and all others similarly situated, contending that Beech-Nut Nutrition Company sold allegedly harmful baby food containing heavy metals, including arsenic, mercury, cadmium, and lead.

“As a recent congressional report from …