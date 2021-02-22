Texas Resident Sues Electrical Company Defendants, Says Companies Weren’t Adequately Prepared for Winter Storm Uri

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas –– A Texas resident has accused the three companies responsible for 90 percent of Texas’ electricity of negligence relating to this month’s winter storm event, saying that the defendants knew that rolling blackouts implemented by the companies would cause residents to be without heat.

The Feb. 19 complaint was filed in the Texas County Court of Law for Nueces County.

In it, plaintiff Donald McCarley argued that on Feb. 14, Texas experienced “a cold weather event in which more than 4 million Texas households, including Plaintiff’s, lost power.”

A disaster declaration was declared on Feb. 12 …