Co-Lead Counsel, Plaintiffs’ Leadership Committee Appointed in Paragard MDL
February 22, 2021
ATLANTA — The Georgia federal judge overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for Paragard T380A intrauterine birth control device cases has tapped Erin K. Copeland of Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs in Houston and Timothy Clark of Sanders Phillips Grossman in Irvine, Calif., to serve as plaintiffs’ co-lead counsel.
In a Feb. 18 order, Judge Leigh Martin May of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia also tapped C. Andrew Childers of Childers, Schlueter & Smith LLC in Atlanta as liaison counsel.
In addition, Judge May appointed Nicole Berg of Keller Lenkner in Chicago, Fidelma Fitzpatrick of …
