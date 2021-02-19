Pfizer Seeks Creation of Federal Docket for Ibrance Patent Infringement Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pfizer has asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a federal docket for lawsuits in which it has accused 20 generic drug makers of infringing the patent for its breast cancer drug Ibrance, arguing that they all involve the same substantive claims and are seeking the same relief.

In a Feb. 18 motion, Pfizer notes that nine of the 10 actions are pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware; therefore, it seeks centralization in that district before Judge Colm F. Connolly. The remaining action is pending in the Southern District of …