At Least 10 Lawsuits Filed in Wake of Congressional Report Detailing ‘Dangerous Levels’ of Heavy Metals in Baby Food

OAKLAND, Calif. –– Several class action lawsuits have been filed across the country in the wake of a U.S. House of Representatives report detailing high levels of toxic heavy metals in baby food manufactured by some of the largest baby food manufacturers in the United States.

In one Feb. 5 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the plaintiffs asserted causes of action for negligent misrepresentation, violations of the California Consumer Legal Remedies Act, Violations of the California False Advertising Law, Violations of the California Unfair Competition Law, breach of express warranty, …