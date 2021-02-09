MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

JPML Centralizes Google Play Store Antitrust Actions in Calif. Federal Court


February 9, 2021


WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created a multidistrict litigation docket for actions accusing Google of violating antitrust laws by monopolizing the market for distribution of applications to Android users through the Google Play Store.

In a Feb. 5 order, the panel transferred the 10 pending actions to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Columbia and tapped Judge James Donato to oversee the litigation.

"The actions present common factual questions concerning Google's alleged monopolization of the market for distribution of apps to Android mobile device users through the Google Play Store," the panel


