MDL Docket Sought for ‘Short Squeeze’ Actions Accusing Robinhood, Others of Improperly Restricting Trading of GameStop Stock

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– A multidistrict litigation docket is being sought for the growing number of cases accusing Robinhood Financial and other investment brokers of improperly restricting the trading of certain stocks, including GameStop Corp.

In the Feb. 5 petition filed in the U.S. Judicial on Panel Multidistrict Litigation, the plaintiffs asked the Panel to send the pending cases to the Northern District of California for coordinated proceedings.

Plaintiffs in the underlying complaints accuse the defendants of orchestrating a common scheme and conspiracy to fix, suppress, maintain or stabilize the prices for certain securities, including GameStop Corp., AMC Entertainment Holdings, American …