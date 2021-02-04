Congressional Report: Baby Foods ‘Tainted with Dangerous Levels’ of Heavy Metals

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Heavy metals, such as arsenic, lead, cadmium and mercury have been found in several baby food lines in amounts “multiples higher than allowed under existing regulations,” according to a congressional report released today.

The staff report was released on Feb. 4 by the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy Committee on Oversight and Reform of the U.S. House of Representatives.

In it, the committee explained that inorganic arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury are toxic heavy metals that have been declared dangerous by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization to human health, specifically …