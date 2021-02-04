JPML Denies Efforts to Create MDL Docket for Dickey’s Barbeque Restaurant Data Breach Claims
February 4, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has denied a petition to create a multidistrict litigation docket for claims relating to Dickey’s Barbeque Restaurant Data Breach, concluding that, while the data breach resulted in the theft of millions of credit card numbers, only six actions have been filed.
In the Feb. 4 order, the JPML further explained that these six actions are pending in only three districts and that the litigation “has not grown significantly since the motion for centralization was filed.”
“[O]nly three additional cases have been filed, one of which was filed in state court …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation
February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Benzene Litigation - Using Genomics in the Courtroom
February 18, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series