JPML Denies Efforts to Create MDL Docket for Dickey’s Barbeque Restaurant Data Breach Claims

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has denied a petition to create a multidistrict litigation docket for claims relating to Dickey’s Barbeque Restaurant Data Breach, concluding that, while the data breach resulted in the theft of millions of credit card numbers, only six actions have been filed.

In the Feb. 4 order, the JPML further explained that these six actions are pending in only three districts and that the litigation “has not grown significantly since the motion for centralization was filed.”

“[O]nly three additional cases have been filed, one of which was filed in state court …