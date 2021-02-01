N.J. Judge Proposes Termination of Mirena Multicounty Litigation, Says All Cases Resolved

TRENTON, N.J. — The acting administrative director of the New Jersey courts has proposed termination of the Mirena multicounty litigation, explaining that “all active litigation has resolved.”

In a Jan. 28 notice, Judge Glenn A. Grant directed anyone wishing to comment on or object to the application must do so in writing, with supporting documentation, by Feb. 28.

Mirena, a hormone-releasing intrauterine system, was first introduced in the United States in 2000 and is currently used by more than two million women in the U.S. Plaintiffs allege injuries resulting from misplacement of the device, including uterine perforation, pelvic inflammatory disease …