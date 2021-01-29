Plaintiff Says Somatics’ Shock Therapy Device Caused ‘Serious and Debilitating’ Cognitive Injuries
January 29, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
ST. LOUIS –– A personal injury complaint has been filed in Missouri against Somatics LLC, accusing the company of intentionally and recklessly misrepresenting the safety and efficacy of their shock therapy device.
Plaintiff Janelle Schnulle filed the lawsuit on Jan. 27 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern of Missouri.
In it, Schnulle argued that she sustained “serious and debilitating” cognitive injuries as a result of undergoing multiple rounds of electroconvulsive shock treatment with a device manufactured and distributed by the defendant.
Her injuries include brain damage, neurocognitive injuries, severe permanent memory loss, and diminished quality of life.…
