DuPont, Chemours, Corteva Announce Settlement of PFAS Claims Worth Up to $4 Billion
January 25, 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva have announced a settlement of PFAS personal injury claims that could be worth up to $4 billion, according to a recent press release.
According to a Jan. 22 press release, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Corteva Inc., and The Chemours Company entered into a binding memorandum of understanding containing a settlement to resolve legal disputes arising from alleged exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS.
The statement from the companies explained that the settlement includes the establishment of a cost sharing arrangement and an escrow account to be “used to support and …
