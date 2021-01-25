Plaintiffs Seek MDL Docket for Claims Relating to Recall of Chevrolet Bolt EV for Fire Risk in Car’s Batteries

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Plaintiffs with claims pending against General Motors relating to a recall of allegedly faulty batteries in the Chevrolet Bolt EV have filed a petition seeking the creation of a multidistrict litigation docket, saying the growing number of claims warrants coordination.

According to the Jan. 22 petition filed in the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, there are currently five class actions pending across four different federal courts in three different states against General Motors.

The plaintiffs in the underlying actions –– pending in Illinois, California and Michigan –– allege that the 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolt EVs suffer …