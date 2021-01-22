All-Clad Seeks JPML Docket for Claims that Cookware is Falsely Marketed as Dishwasher-Safe

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– All-Clad Metalcrafters has asked the JPML to create a coordinated docket for claims involving their stainless-steel line of pots and pans, citing a growing number of lawsuits in which the plaintiffs allege that the cookware is falsely marketed as dishwasher safe.

In the Jan. 22 petition filed with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, All-Clad Metalcrafters LLC and Groupe SEB USA Inc. asked that the coordinated docket be stationed in the Western District of Pennsylvania since that’s where All-Clad is headquartered.

According to the defendants, there are currently four “substantially similar” actions filed in four …