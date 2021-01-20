3M Earplug MDL Judge Finds For Bellwether Plaintiffs on Choice-Of-Law Issues

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Florida federal judge overseeing the 3M Combat Arms Earplug multidistrict litigation docket has ruled in favor of two plaintiffs in a battle over which states’ laws will govern their upcoming bellwether trials.

In orders issued on Jan. 17 and 18, Judge M. Casey Rodgers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida ruled that Alaska law will apply in the McCombs bellwether case, while Washington law will apply in Baker.

Judge Rodgers explained that “the question of where a plaintiff was injured is central to the choice of law decision.” To the extent …