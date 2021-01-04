Evidentiary Motions Addressed in Bard Bellwether Hernia Mesh Case

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio federal judge has addressed several evidentiary in a bellwether case involving C.R. Bard’s Ventralight ST hernia mesh, ruling that he would not bar evidence that would prevent the jury from considering the adequacy of the warnings accompanying the device.

In a Dec. 30 order, Judge Edmund A. Sargus of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio concluded that an expert must be qualified to testify as to the adequacy of warnings and whether the warnings adequately disclosed risks to plaintiff Steven John’s surgeon.

The Food and Drug Administration cleared the Ventralight ST …