MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Defendants in 3M Combat Earplugs MDL Docket File Under Seal Opposition to Consolidation Motion


December 21, 2020



PENSACOLA, Fla. –– Defendants named in the 3M Combat Earplugs multidistrict litigation docket have filed under seal an opposition to a plaintiff motion for consolidation of a bellwether group for trial.

The defendants filed the motion under seal on Dec. 15 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida.

One week prior, five plaintiffs asked the court to consolidate their claims for trial, contending that “the benefits of consolidation outweigh potential complications….”

The motion was filed by Lloyd Baker, Luke Estes, Stephen Hacker, Lewis Keefer, and Dustin McCombs.

“The Group A Bellwethers are five of more than …


