MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Federal Judge Rejects Defendants’ Preemption Defense in Valsartan MDL


December 21, 2020


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


CAMDEN, N.J. — The New Jersey federal judge overseeing the valsartan multidistrict litigation docket has denied a motion to dismiss filed by drug wholesalers and retailers, ruling that the claims are not preempted by the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) because they do not arise out of any defective tracing.

On Dec. 18, Judge Robert B. Kugler of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, in addressing an issue of first impression, concluded that the claims allege that the valsartan drugs were contaminated before they entered the supply chain and do not fall under the Act. …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $20.00 Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation

January 14, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation

February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS