JPML Consolidates Blackbaud Data Breach Actions in S.C. Federal Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created a coordinated docket for putative class actions filed by plaintiffs with data breach claims against cloud software company Blackbaud Inc. in the District of South Carolina.

In a Dec. 15 order, the panel found the eight pending cases present common factual questions concerning an alleged ransomware attack and data security breach of Blackbaud’s systems from February through May that allegedly compromised the personal information of millions of consumers doing business with entities served by Blackbaud’s cloud software and services.

“The common factual questions include Blackbaud’s data security practices and …