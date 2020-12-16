Northern District of Georgia Consents to Transfer of Paragard IUD Cases
December 16, 2020
DOCUMENTS
- Consent
- Order
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia has consented to the transfer of Paragard T380A intrauterine birth control devices, according to a recent document filed with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.
Entered in the JPML’s online docket on Dec. 16, the Consent of Transferee Court was signed on Dec. 8 and noted that the multidistrict litigation docket will be assigned to Hon. Leigh Martin May for coordinated or consolidated pretrial proceedings.
Shortly after the consent was entered, the JPML issued its transfer order, saying that creation of a centralized docket is necessary, …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation
February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation
January 14, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series