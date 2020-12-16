JPML Creates MDL Docket for Erie Insurance COVID-19 Business Interruption Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created a multidistrict litigation docket for 13 pending actions and future claims filed by policyholders with COVID-19 business interruption coverage claims pending against Erie Insurance Group.

In a Dec. 15 order, the panel concluded that centralization of the Erie actions in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania with Mark R. Hornak presiding “will serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses and further the just and efficient conduct of this litigation.”

Earlier this year, JPML denied two motions to centralize all COVID-19-related business interruption lawsuits, explaining …