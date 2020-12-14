MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Parties in 3M Combat Arms Earplug MDL Docket Exchange Briefing on Deposition of 2 Witnesses


December 14, 2020


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion
  • Response


PENSACOLA, Fla. –– The parties in the 3M Combat Arms Earplug multidistrict litigation have exchanged briefing on whether a protective order is warranted, with the plaintiffs arguing that the defendants have failed to establish the heavy burden necessary to prevent a deposition.

In a Dec. 14 docket entry with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, Magistrate Judge Gary R. Jones was notified that action was needed in response to the emergency motion for a protective order.

The defendants filed the motion on Dec. 9, asking the court to enter a protective order against any further …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $20.00 Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation

January 14, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation

February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS