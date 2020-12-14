Parties in 3M Combat Arms Earplug MDL Docket Exchange Briefing on Deposition of 2 Witnesses

PENSACOLA, Fla. –– The parties in the 3M Combat Arms Earplug multidistrict litigation have exchanged briefing on whether a protective order is warranted, with the plaintiffs arguing that the defendants have failed to establish the heavy burden necessary to prevent a deposition.

In a Dec. 14 docket entry with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, Magistrate Judge Gary R. Jones was notified that action was needed in response to the emergency motion for a protective order.

The defendants filed the motion on Dec. 9, asking the court to enter a protective order against any further …