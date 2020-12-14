MDL Docket Sought for Lawsuits Pending Against Folgers for Alleged Serving Size Misrepresentation

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Plaintiffs with claims pending against Folgers for allegedly misrepresenting the amount of ground coffee in its ground coffee canisters have asked the JPML to create a multidistrict litigation docket for the claims, contending that “the serving representation is false and deceptive and likely to mislead a reasonable consumer.”

The Dec. 11 petition was filed with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation by four plaintiffs who contend in their complaints that the defendants misrepresented the “up to” serving representation “displayed prominently on the front of each canister.”

The plaintiffs noted that six total complaints are currently pending …