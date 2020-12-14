Stueve Siegel, Miller Schirger Lawyers Tapped as Plaintiffs’ Co-Lead Counsel in Ski Pass Insurance MDL

SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge has appointed Rachel E. Schwartz of Stueve Siegel Hanson LLP and John Schirger of Miller Schirger LLC, both in Kansas City, to act as co-lead and interim class counsel for plaintiffs in the United Specialty Insurance Co. ski pass insurance multidistrict litigation.

In the Dec. 10 order, Judge Yvonne G. Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California ordered the plaintiffs to file a consolidated complaint by Dec. 24 addressing the status of the individual cases, including whether they should be terminated administratively or otherwise.

Judge Rogers directed …