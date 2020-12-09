2nd Cir. Upholds Summary Judgment Award to Bayer in Mirena MDL

NEW YORK — The 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld an award of summary judgment to Bayer in the Mirena multidistrict litigation, finding the plaintiffs failed to prove that the birth control device caused them to develop idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH).

In a Dec. 8 opinion, the appellate panel concluded that no reasonable juror could find that general causation had been established based upon plaintiffs' admissible evidence.

Mirena is made of a T-shaped polyethylene frame with a silicon-based steroid reservoir around the vertical stem. In the uterus, Mirena releases the synthetic steroid hormone levonorgestrel (LNG), a progestin, …