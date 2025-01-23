TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Vanderbilt Minerals Files Notice of Appeal of $22.5 Million Asbestos Talc Verdict


January 23, 2025



BRIDGEPORT, Conn. –– Vanderbilt Minerals has filed a notice indicating its intent to contest a $22.5 million verdict entered in an asbestos talc case in Connecticut.

The defendant filed the notice of appeal on Dec. 12 in the Connecticut Superior Court, Judicial District of Bridgeport. It specifically seeks relief from the judgment entered on jury verdict upon denial of post-verdict motions and award of punitive damages.

In Nov. 2024, the state court jury added $7.5 million in punitive damages to an earlier $15 million award in a mesothelioma case, concluding that the award of additional damages are “appropriate in this …


