Miss. Court Allows Beasley Allen More Time to File Brief Backing Effort to Transfer Talc Dispute
January 29, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
JACKSON, Miss. –– The Mississippi federal court overseeing a defamation and breach of contract talcum powder dispute has allowed Beasley Allen additional time to respond to the Smith Law Firm’s opposition to a motion to transfer the case.
In a text-only order issued Jan. 22, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi extended the deadline to file a reply brief by one week to Feb. 3.
Beasley Allen had filed an unopposed motion for extension that same day, saying the extension was “not sought for the purpose of undue delay and will not unfairly prejudice any party.”…
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Data Breach Litigation Conference
March 26, 2025 - Charlotte, NC
Omni Charlotte Hotel
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick