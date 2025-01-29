Miss. Court Allows Beasley Allen More Time to File Brief Backing Effort to Transfer Talc Dispute

JACKSON, Miss. –– The Mississippi federal court overseeing a defamation and breach of contract talcum powder dispute has allowed Beasley Allen additional time to respond to the Smith Law Firm’s opposition to a motion to transfer the case.

In a text-only order issued Jan. 22, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi extended the deadline to file a reply brief by one week to Feb. 3.

Beasley Allen had filed an unopposed motion for extension that same day, saying the extension was “not sought for the purpose of undue delay and will not unfairly prejudice any party.”