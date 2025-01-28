Groups File Objections to Confirmation of Red River Bankruptcy Plan, Say Proposal is ‘Not Confirmable’

HOUSTON –– More than 10 groups have objected to the confirmation of the bankruptcy plan proposed by Red River Talc, with the United States arguing in part that portions of the plan would “exceed the privileges afforded by the Bankruptcy Code [and] violate federal law.”

More than 10 objections were filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas starting on Jan. 24.

Among the groups objecting are Allstate Insurance Co., Century Indemnity Co., the U.S. Trustee, The Travelers Indemnity Co., Employers Insurance of Wausau, Truck Insurance Exchange, the United States of America, Everest Reinsurance Co., the …