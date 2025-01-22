TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

The Smith Law Firm Opposes Motion to Transfer Defamation, Breach of Contract Talc Dispute


January 22, 2025


JACKSON, Miss. –– The Smith Law Firm has opposed a recent defense motion to dismiss or transfer a lawsuit it asserted against Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C., arguing that the instant lawsuit and one pending in Alabama involve different parties, claim, facts, damages and evidence.

In the Jan. 20 opposition filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, The Smith Law Firm maintain that its suit focuses on Beasley Allen’s alleged defamation, while the other lawsuit focuses on the contract dispute.

