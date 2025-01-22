The Smith Law Firm Opposes Motion to Transfer Defamation, Breach of Contract Talc Dispute
January 22, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Opposition
JACKSON, Miss. –– The Smith Law Firm has opposed a recent defense motion to dismiss or transfer a lawsuit it asserted against Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C., arguing that the instant lawsuit and one pending in Alabama involve different parties, claim, facts, damages and evidence.
In the Jan. 20 opposition filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, The Smith Law Firm maintain that its suit focuses on Beasley Allen’s alleged defamation, while the other lawsuit focuses on the contract dispute.
“Unlike Beasley’s Alabama claims, the Smith Firm’s claim focus on Beasley’s conduct; …
